‘Country Ever After’ Star Criscilla Anderson Dead at 45

Dancer, choreographer and reality TV star Criscilla Anderson has died. She was 45.

Her death was announced by her friend Lindsey via an Instagram post. She was previously diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer several years ago.

Anderson is best known for starring on Netflix’s reality series Country Ever After with her now ex-husband, the country singer Coffey. The two were in the middle of a divorce right as she passed away. She has also done choreography for several of pop music’s biggest names, like Britney Spears and Rihanna.

Initially, she was told seven years ago that she had a life expectancy of two years, according to a post on her Instagram from November 15th.

In the Instagram post announcing her passing, her friend shared “her words, written from her heart” that were to be posted whenever she passed away.

“My sweet community, if you’re reading this, I’ve finally slipped into the arms of Jesus — peacefully and surrounded by love. Please don’t stay in the darkness of this moment. I fought hard and I loved deeply. I am not gone… I’m Home,” Anderson wrote.

She shared plenty about her four children, who she said was “her whole heart.”

“Ethan, you made me a mom. I’m still beside you, cheering you on. Savannah, my bonus girl — you were a gift God knew I needed,” she wrote. “Emmarie, my Jesus-loving dancer — keep dancing through every season. Everleigh, my bright spark — chase your dreams boldly and without fear.”

“To my family…thank you for loving me so unconditional. Please take care of one another — my love is still wrapped around you,” she concluded. “Be gentle with each other. Hold my children close. And remember: heaven isn’t as far away as it feels. I love you all. Always.”