Coffey Anderson’s Wife Criscilla Diagnosed With Stage 4 Colon Cancer

It’s a sad time for singer and internet star Coffey Anderson and his family. In an interview with PEOPLE. Anderson reveals that his wife, Criscilla, has been diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer, which is not curable.

“I don’t think it’s curable,” Anderson recalled the doctor saying.”It’s treatable, but not curable.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The couple has been married for nine years and has three children, with Anderson also having a child from a previous marriage.

“When you say that you will be there for each other through thick and thin and through sickness and health, you have to mean it,” Coffey reflected. “There are a lot of moments that you can never prepare for. I mean, I never thought I would be helping Criscilla brush her teeth or get to the bathroom in the middle of the night. But we are willing to do it for each other. Each of us are giving 100 percent.”

Criscilla was first diagnosed in May of 2018, after experiencing severe stomach pain.

“As a mom, you always feel like you don’t have the time to deal with things like this,” Criscilla said. “But there came a point when I couldn’t ignore it anymore.”

After having part of her colon removed, Criscilla’s cancer went into a brief remission before returning with a vengeance.

“The cancer has spread throughout my para-aortic region and has begun growing up my back,” Criscilla shared. “My ultimate goal is to be in remission and have it not be chronic but be in a situation where it can be completely healed. The ideal, if that cannot happen, would be to keep it maintained and have it not spread any further for the rest of my life.”

Anderson, whose mother died from cancer right before his 11th birthday, might be discouraged, but he is not about to give up hope.

“Life is not fair, but God is always good,” Anderson maintained. “I hate the smell of hospitals. I was 10 years old when my mom was going through her treatments, and I can still remember that smell. But I can also remember how my dad took care of my mom, and how he was the one carrying her to the bathroom and washing her back. So now, I’m taking care of my wife.”

For now, Anderson and Criscilla are focusing on their children at home, while Anderson also works on new music.

“Oh, these kids,” Anderson boasted. “They bring so much joy and love with them. They are the sweetest children.”

“When they lay their head down on my shoulder, I just feel so lucky to be their mom,” added Criscilla. “When we are all together, everything is okay again.”

Photo Credit: Getty / David Livingston