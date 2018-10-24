‘Counting On’ Star Jinger Duggar Gushes About Netflix Show ‘The Crown’

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo may keep it old-fashioned in her own life, but her TV tastes range into some graphic content, including Netflix‘s The Crown.

The Counting On star is known for her conservative, family-oriented lifestyle. To many people that would exclude Netflix’s period drama The Crown, which sometimes features sex, violence and other elements that do not line up with Duggar’s insulated world. Nevertheless, her friend, Adelyn Foto, posted about her visit to Duggar’s house this weekend, revealing that Jinger is “mesmerized” by the series.

“I’m so grateful for the weekend with these friends,” Foto wrote. “So thankful for every moment from deep discussions to being mesmerized over @thecrownnetflix together!”

The Crown follows the life story of Queen Elizabeth II, who continues to sit on the throne to this day. It began with her controversial wedding to Prince Philip in 1947, and intends to trace her life all the way through present day, assuming Netflix continues financing the series. Season 3 of the show is coming sometime very soon — likely before 2018 is out, and it will feature Olivia Colman taking over the role of the queen after a time-skip of several years.

Duggar is not the only one with love for the show. On Instagram, one person commented on Foto’s post to say that The Crown is one of their favorites as well.

“Anna and I love The Crown!!” they wrote. “John Lithgow’s portrayal of Winston Churchill is my favorite of all the cinematic Churchills I’ve seen (and I have seen MANY, haha).”

Users on a Duggar-centric subreddit took note of the post as well.

“Not all, but a decent amount of the first season is protocol related and Philip kind of ‘learning his place’ in a man’s world ruled by his queen/wife,” one person wrote. “I doubt it is [in] alignment with the Duggar mentality and who is head of house.”

“I honestly think the Duggars (adult married ones at least) consume more mainstream media than they let on,” added another. “I bet they watch R rated movies etc but of course they have to maintain their Fundie Image so they don’t talk about it.”



The Duggar family are devout independent Baptists, and practice a form of Christian fundamentalism that opposes much of the mainstream media. In their years on the air, the Duggars have shown that their Internet service is heavily filtered, and they stick to a strict diet of wholesome, family-oriented TV programming.

Counting On wrapped up its eighth season on TLC earlier this month.