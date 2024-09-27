Even Costco Distances From Diddy After Lawyer's Baby Oil Claim

The fallout from Diddy's arrest and the details that have gone public as a result raised a lot of questions for onlookers. According to TMZ, Diddy's attorney spoke to the outlet and tried to say that the reason Diddy had all of the bottles of baby oil in his home was possibly because he was buying in bulk.

"I mean, there's a Costco right down the street," Marc Agnifilo told TMZ. "I think Americans buy in bulk, as we know. And this is consensual adults doing what consensual adults do. We can't get too puritanical in this country to think that somehow sex is a bad thing, because if it was, there'd be no more people."

The problem with the flippant explanation is that Costco's spokesperson told the outlet that none of their U.S. locations even carry baby oil. They reportedly do sell a "hair and cleansing gel" but it isn't anything you'd confuse with baby oil, as TMZ says.

And just to show their dedication to being thorough, the outlet also reached out to Sam's Club and found there was no baby oil on the shelves either. TMZ does single out Johnson's Moisturizing Pink Baby Lotion with Coconut Oil, though it wasn't the type mentioned in the indictment.

Obviously, Agnifilo's comments aren't meant to be hardened facts, but they indicate just how far in the hole he and his client are in. After a week of public scrutiny over the details, having a moment for some levity is welcome, especially in light of the gory details.

The baby oil is reportedly important to the story because it helps to establish the allegations that Diddy was organizing "freak offs" or drug-fueled sex parties at his homes. The disgraced rap mogul allegedly coerced female victims and associates into sexual acts with commercial sex workers. Agnifilo denied these allegations, calling the alleged "freak offs" more like threesomes and perfectly reasonable in our modern age.

While this story is heavy on the silly side of the situation, it does raise some questions. Costco creating distance from the Diddy situation is evidence that nobody wants to be connected to the rapper at the moment. It also highlights that you can't find even a dab of baby oil at a Costco, which just seems wrong considering what you can buy at the store. They don't even have some olive oil in bulk??