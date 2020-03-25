Jeff Foxworthy Fans Flip After Comedian Shaves His Mustache for First Time in 40 Years

It was bound to happen: after sporting a mustache for 40 years, including his entire career in the spotlight, Jeff Foxworthy has shaved it off. The actor posted a photo of his newly clean-shaven face on his Instagram Saturday, writing in the caption “clearly I’m bored in quarantine.”

Foxworthy got his first big break in 1984, when his co-workers convinced him to enter the Great Southeastern Laugh-off at Atlanta’s Punchline comedy club, which he ended up winning. He parlayed that victory into a successful standup career, recording several albums in the process. 10 years later, he starred in his own sitcom, The Jeff Foxworthy Show. He later hosted quiz shows including Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? and The American Bible Challenge.

And, throughout his lengthy career, Foxworthy has been sporting the mustache. As the comedian has, like many others, gone into self-isolation to help slow the spread of coronavirus, he clearly got a little stir crazy. Celebrities, they’re just like us.

Though Foxworthy might very well grow his trademark mustache back, for now he’s bare-faced, and fans had a hard time process the dramatic change.

First up, one of Foxworthy’s fellow ‘Blue Collar’ comics weighed in.

Wow !!! 45 years he had it and Foxworthy broke down and went bare lipped!!! pic.twitter.com/XUXpLkZEZ9 — Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) March 21, 2020

Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy formed the Blue Collar Comedy Tour with Bill Engvall and Ron White, and toured extensively in the early 2000s.

Y’all……Jeff Foxworthy shaved his mustache and I’m upset. We don’t need this kind of negativity in our lives right now! 😭😭 GLUE IT BACK ON! pic.twitter.com/SC8SvGjShZ — Hannah Bates (@HeyyyyHannah) March 23, 2020

The world is ending..Foxworthy shaved his mustache. — Ariel Nicole (@auburngoddess95) March 23, 2020

While Foxworthy himself has not said anything about coronavirus specifically, outside of his self-quarantine, a number of celebrities have spoken up after they’d tested positive for it.

The homie Jeff Foxworthy really shaved off his Mustache 😂 — ZeepZ (@itsazack) March 22, 2020

Jeff Foxworthy shaved his mustache….. quarantine really is making people so bored and insane — lexi 💜 #LoveFromSean (@jxnas_hbt) March 21, 2020

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first to go public, which helped inspire others to do so. It also prompted comic Bill Burr to make a joke about the ordeal.

Mr. Foxworthy shaved his mustache. Let’s have a moment of silence.. 😉 — General Kanye_Trump. (Space Force)💎 (@Barack_McBush) March 21, 2020

Howie Mandel also recently showed up to the set of America’s Got Talent while sporting a hazmat suit. As a result of Mandel’s OCD, he has severe germ anxiety, which has been made worse amid a global pandemic.

Corona has claimed another. RIP Foxworthy Mustache. — 𝕮𝖆𝖙𝖑𝖎𝖓 𝕽𝖚𝖙𝖍𝖊𝖗𝖋𝖔𝖗𝖉 🥩 (@TeleCat_MMP) March 22, 2020

Jeff Foxworthy shaved his mustache. 2020 is officially the most upside-down, fuck up, bullshit collection of 3 months and counting I’ve encountered in my 23 years on this rock https://t.co/znBYW8WczE — Zach (@zach_thomas35) March 22, 2020

Despite requests, comedian and musician “Weird” Al Yankovic also let everyone know at the beginning of March that he would not be doing a “My Corona” song parody in response to coronavirus.

I shaved my goatee down to a mustache only, once. Once. I got nothing but Jeff foxworthy and Lt. dangle comments! — JSchmalstieg (@texrdnec) March 22, 2020

Coronavirus claims Jeff Foxworthy’s mustache. Is there no end to this madness?? https://t.co/Gb1G03FPUk — Patrick Netherton (@PTNetherton) March 21, 2020

Additionally, Saturday Night Live alum Rachel Dratch brought back her Debbie Downer character to give her reliably pessimistic outlook on things.