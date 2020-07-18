Aishwarya Rai, Bollywood and 'Pink Panther 2' Star Hospitalized Following Coronavirus Diagnosis With Daughter

✖

Aaradhya Bachchan, the daughter of Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, has been moved to the hospital with her mom as the two of them undergo treatments for COVID-19. The news was reported on Friday by PinkVilla.

News of the pair's diagnosis came just hours after Aishwarya's husband, Abhishek Bachchan, announced that they had both tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. Abhishek and his father, Amitabh were hospitalized for treatment after their results came back, and they both indicated at the time that their family members and staff would also be tested out of caution.

"Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive," Abhishek tweeted Sunday morning. "They will be self-quarantining at home. The [Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation] has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful. The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers." In another tweet, he added, "My father and I remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise. Everyone, please remain cautious and safe. Please follow all rules!"

The day prior, Abhishek had given his own account of his positive test results as well as his father's, and the treatment that followed. "Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID-19, Abhishek tweeted. "Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to the hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic."

Aishwarya is considered to be one of the most popular and influential celebrities in India, and has received numerous accolades for her work. This includes being honored with the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2009, as well as the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the Government of France in 2012. Along with her lucrative career in Bollywood, she also starred in 2009's The Pink Panther 2.

Abhishek is hailed as one of the most influential actors of Indian cinema, starring in more than 180 films in his career that spanned five decades and is considered something of a legend in his country. He started in Bollywood with his first feature film in 1969, where he has since dominated the silver screen. He even found a foothold in the American movie industry, starring also alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in 2013's The Great Gatsby.