Corinne Foxx: What to Know About the Star Behind ‘Good Times’ Live’s Thelma Evans

Corinne Foxx is the new star playing Thelma Evans in the Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Good Times live show, but there is still plenty that viewers may not know about the actress. In the live presentation project, Foxx stars alongside stars such as Asante Blackk, Andre Braugher, Viola Davis, Tiffany Haddish, Jharrel Jerome and Jay Pharoah. In addition to the Good Times episode recreation, Live in Front of a Studio Audience also features a recreation of an classic All In The Family episode, which stars Kevin Bacon, Ike Barinholtz, Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Ellie Kemper, Justina Machado, and Marisa Tomei.

This is the Live in Front of a Studio Audience presentation, as back in May ABC aired the first, which also featured All In The Family, as well as The Jeffersons.

Her Famous Dad

If Foxx’s last name sounds familiar, that’s because she is the daughter of actor/singer/comedian Jamie Foxx. Notably, Jamie appeared in the first Live in Front of a Studio Audience, starring as George Jefferson.

Early Life

Foxx was born Corinne Marie Bishop, in Los Angeles, California on Feb. 15, 1994. (She later took on Foxx as her professional last name.) She attended Sierra Canyon School where she was a cheerleader, and in 2011 was featured on the cover of American Cheerleader magazine.

College Years

After high school, Foxx the University of Southern California, eventually graduating in 2016. She studied public relations, and was also member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority. Upon graduating from USC, she attended the Howard Fine Acting Studio and the American Academy of Dramatic Arts.

Modeling Career

Foxx later went on to begin modeling career, making her formal debut at the Bal des débutantes in late 2014. She would go on to work with designer brands such as Ralph Lauren, Kenneth Cole, and Dolce & Gabbana.

Budding Hollywood Actress

Over the last year, Foxx has begun to make her way into Hollywood, first appearing on the reality musical-competition show Beat Shazam alongside her father. She also co-starred in this year’s 47 Meters Down: Uncaged. the sequel to 2017s horror/thriller 47 Meters Down.

Working With Dad

Foxx has worked with her father several times throughout the years, as previously referred to, even making a cameo on his late ’90s sitcom, The Jamie Foxx Show. Next up, she will co-star with him in All-Star Weekend, a sports dramady that is also Jamie’s directorial debut.

Disney+ Star

In addition to her upcoming role in her father’s film, Foxx is also appearing a new Disney+ film. The movie is titled Safety, and it is a biographical-sports drama film based on the story of Clemson University football player Ray McElrathbey.

Safety does not have an announced premiere date as of yet.