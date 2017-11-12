Corey Haim’s Mother Reveals Who Allegedly Sexually Assaulted Her Son

Judy Haim, the mother of Corey Haim, has made a bombshell accusation when it comes to the ongoing sexual assault rumors surrounding her late son, Corey Haim.

Actor Dominick Brascia, Corey’s alleged friend for decades, came forward with the accusation that Charlie Sheen had sodomized the child star while filming 1986’s Lucas. However, Judy has denied his account and has now publicly accused Brascia of being the real abuser, People reports.

“This guy Dominick is the guy that abused my son,” Judy told Dr. Oz. “My son said so.”

Judy said longtime friend Corey Feldman had introduced her son to Brascia when he was a teenager. The Haim family lived near Brascia, so it was normal for Corey to go play pool at the friend’s home.

However, one day Haim allegedly called Judy “yelling and screaming” and said Brascia wouldn’t get off of him. Judy hurried to Brascia’s apartment, and Brascia was fully dressed and sitting on top of Corey.

“I took a pool cue — and he will remember that — and I went so close to his head and I said: ‘You better get off of him or I’m bashing your head in.’” Judy said. “And he got off of him and we left.’”

Judy then said she learned Corey had been previously sexually abused by Brascia. However, he did not want to publicly come forward with the incident .

“He didn’t want people to think he was gay or say it was his fault,” Judy said. “He said, ‘Mom, somebody hurt me, I don’t need to hurt them back. I need to take this to my grave.’”

Judy added, “The memory of the experience has to be horrifying. Then the guilt, and the shame, and what are other people going to think? It’s a horrible thing. Victims, you’ve got to talk nice about victims. … We can say, ‘Go and speak up, go and tell your parent, go and tell your teacher, go and tell a social worker’ — but it’s not easy.”

She also defended herself against accusations that she could have done more to stop the abuse from occurring.

“You can watch them as much as you can watch them. But what are you going to do, go out with a 16- or 17-year-old to every single party, to every single movie?” Judy said. “It’s the same thing on set. What if a producer wants to read lines in the trailer? … It’s a really tough situation. What are you going to do? My son went in with a whole bunch of boys to play pool, and one day, this is what happened to him.”

Judy then addressed Brascia, who starred in Friday the 13: A New Beginning, directly, and told him to admit what he did.

“You know the truth,” she said. “You know what you did. Honestly, I hope you didn’t hurt anyone else. Admit it. It’s going to set you free, and move on. But do the right thing for a change. Nobody is coming after you. Do the right thing for others, please.”

Last year, several gossip sites had sources accusing Brascia of abusing Haim. Brascia adamantly denied those reports.

“It’s totally not true,” Brascia told Perez Hilton. “I’m as shocked as anyone else [as Haim] was one of my good friends, I knew him for over 25 years.”