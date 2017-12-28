Corey Feldman on Lifetime Movie: ‘Like Putting G Rating on X-Rated Storyline’

Corey Feldman and Corey Haim’s rise to fame in the 1980s is being chronicled in a new Lifetime movie A Tale of Two Coreys, set to premiere on Jan. 6.

Feldman is speaking out about the film that intimately documents the claims that Feldman alleged in his 2013 memoir that he and Haim were molested as young boys.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Feldman praised the “phenomenal” young actors, Elijah Marcano and Justin Ellings, who play him and Haim in the Lifetime movie and hopes that it will shed some more light on the trauma and secrets the two boys suffered together throughout their seven collaborations. However, he warns that TV will only allow for so much to be revealed.

“Because it is a TV movie they couldn’t go into specifics — like when it came to who Haim’s actual abuser was, we had to sugar coat that and present it in a more TV applicable that way,” Feldman told PEOPLE, adding that he feels the network was respectful considering the circumstances. “It’s like putting a G rating on an X-rated storyline. There was a lot of sex and drugs that were a part of the story which obviously you can’t show on television.”

Haim died in 2010 after a battle with drug addiction and pneumonia.

Since revealing his plan to expose the ring of powerful men in Hollywood who allegedly abused him and Haim, Feldman has named two specific men: Jon Grissom and Alphy Hoffman. Police have also recovered audio tapes of his interview in which he named specific people in 1993, although they reportedly are not looking into the case due to statute of limitations.

Feldman says if police won’t release the tapes, he will.

Most recently, Feldman called out disgraced Today show anchor Matt Lauer as part of the sexual abuse problem in Hollywood, citing Lauer’s condescending line of questioning while Feldman was on the daytime show in October.

“When I sat down with Matt, it was like I was being grilled,” the 46-year-old said. “So much so that at one point he said to me, ‘We’ve been down this road, Corey,’ … I was really blown away. I was taken aback. Where do you get the audacity to come at me?”

“So when this came out that he himself was a predator, it made perfect sense to me,” Feldman continued. “He is the problem. Not him, but he epitomizes the problem. The way he behaved is a perfect example of the hierarchy and the mental abuse, the shaming, the power play of ‘I’m bigger than you’ … that’s what this is about. And that’s exactly how these predators get over on these victims.”