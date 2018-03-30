Corey Feldman Reveals Stabbing Wound Photo

Following his alleged attack by a group of men, Corey Feldman has revealed the stab wound he suffered.

For the first time since his reported attack on Tuesday night, former actor Corey Feldman has shared an image of “the world’s smallest knife wound” that sent him to the hospital anxiously awaiting test results.

“World’s smallest knife wound…or?!?! Yes I was attacked 2 days ago, yes they used some sort of sharp weapon, and yes it went into my body!” Feldman captioned a photo on Instagram of what appears to be a minor red scratch on his abdomen. “This is what the scar looks like now, obviously if it was a knife, I got very lucky & I’m blessed! If it was a syringe, I will pray 4 the best results!”

According to Feldman, he had been driving home from dinner with his security guard when a car driving erratically followed them off of the highway. When they were stopped at a red light, a person from the other car got out, went to his side of the vehicle, pulled open the door, and stabbed him with a sharp object that drew a tiny amount of blood.

Feldman went to a hospital following the attack, where doctors drew blood and took urine samples. A source told TMZ that all tests came back negative for any hard drugs or infectious diseases.

The Los Angeles Police Department, who the 46-year-old former child star filed a report with, are investigating the incident as an assault with a deadly weapon, though they were unable to track down any surveillance video of the incident and swabs taken from Feldman’s car for potential DNA have yielded zero leads.

While there are no leads in the case and the motive is not yet known, Feldman stated that he believed the attack “sounds like a message,” and that it could possibly have to do with “the pedophilia claims that I’ve made.”

“I can’t say that this incident is related, but what I can say is that it’s very odd that a group of Mexican guys would pull over a car, go as far as opening the door and stabbing the person inside. Because generally if they’re going to do that kind of aggressive move, they’re going to ask for a wallet. They’re going to ask for your car keys. They’re going to ask for some kind of demand.”

Feldman has been vocal about the apparent culture of sexual abuse and silence in Hollywood, a space he entered more than 30 years ago.

In October, he announced his plan to expose a ring of Hollywood pedophiles who allegedly abused him and the late Corey Haim in the 1980s. During an appearance on the Dr. Oz Show in November, he named director Jon Grissom as being one of the men who molested him, as well as youth club owner Alphy Hoffman, son of casting director Bobby Hoffman.