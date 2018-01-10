Corey Feldman Named in Sexual Battery Report

Corey Feldman, who has led the crusade against pedophilia and sexual abuse in Hollywood, is reportedly under investigation for sexual battery, according to TMZ.

The news outlet reports that an anonymous woman filed a police report with the Los Angeles Police Department claiming Corey groped her backside in early 2017.

Feldman’s representative told TMZ he “vehemently denies these egregious claims.”

Feldman announced his plan in October to expose a ring of Hollywood pedophiles he says sexually abused him and the late Corey Haim as child actors in the 1980s. While the Santa Barbara Police Department did confirm audio tapes of a 1993 police interview in which Feldman named specific men he says molested him, police also say they cannot investigate his claims due to the expired statute of limitations.

The new claim against Feldman, however, would fall within the statute of limitations and is reportedly going to be investigated by LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide division.

Feldman has publicly named director Jon Grissom of molesting him as a child as well as youth club owner Alphy Hoffman, son of casting director Bobby Hoffman.

Recently, Feldman invited actor Terry Crews, who has shared his own sexual assault accusations, to help him fight against sexual assault in Hollywood. Feldman then added that he invites anyone who is willing to help his cause.

“I thought about [reaching out to Terry], but I’ve been pretty overwhelmed with everything that I’m doing, but here’s an open invitation,” Feldman told E! News. “Terry, if you’re listening, I’m more than happy to join forces with you and work together. I’m willing to work with anybody. Can I just put that out there?”

Feldman called pedophilia the “number one secret” in Hollywood on Saturday in an interview after the premiere of A Tale of Two Coreys, the TV film he executively produced that details the alleged abuse he and Haim endured.

The 46-year-old actor said that he’ll continue speaking out against child molestation in the industry “until people stop ignoring him.”

“Parents should be shaking,” he added. “I don’t have my kid in this industry, what does that tell you?” Feldman confirmed that he’s turned down many opportunities for his son, who is 13. He also said he has no doubt that sexual abuse remains at epidemic levels, even after the slew of producers and filmmakers who have been ousted since October.