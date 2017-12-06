Authorities Find Corey Feldman’s 1993 Audio Naming Alleged Sexual Predators

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office might owe Corey Feldman a major apology.

The actor said in October that he named the men who allegedly molested him as a young boy to county law enforcement in 1993, but the Sheriff’s Office said they had no record of the allegations.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Until now.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Kelly Hoover said Tuesday night in a statement Tuesday night that the tapes of Feldman’s visit have been found:

“Following the recent inquiries into the Sheriff’s Office interview of Mr. Feldman in 1993, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office conducted an additional review for any stored items remaining from the Michael Jackson investigation. In a container which included the original reports from the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office located some detective working copies of audio recordings made during the investigation. A copy of Mr. Feldman’s interview was located. The recording is being turned over to the Los Angeles Police Department. “Due to the fact that this case involves the alleged sexual abuse of a child, we are unable to comment further and any documentation or evidence related to this case is exempt from release.”

The LAPD previously announced that they had ended their investigation into Feldman’s claims, citing the expired statute of limitations.

“In the case of Corey Feldman, unfortunately according to California law the alleged occurrence is out of statute and Robbery Homicide Detectives have no other avenues to pursue this case,” a statement from the LAPD on the subject of the investigation read, ABC News reports.

“However, the LAPD applauds Mr. Feldman for coming forward, as an out of statue assault report could potentially bolster any current and forthcoming case as it creates a pattern of behavior, ” the statement continued.

Feldman, 46, has long insisted there are people in Hollywood who are guilty of abusing child actors. He has alleged that actor Jon Grissom and club owner Alphy Hoffman both molested him when he was younger. Feldman said he went to the police in 1993 and nothing happened. Fearful of retaliation, he never went back to the authorities.

Feldman has been trying to raise $10 million to finance a film that he says will expose the ring of Hollywood pedophiles who Feldman claims molested him and Corey Haim, who later died of suicide, when they were young boys.

Earlier this week, Feldman took to Twitter to point out a recent interview he’d done with Matt Lauer, who has since been fired from NBC following sexual misconduct allegations.

Feldman tweeted a link to the story on Lauer, saying, in part, “This might explain the hostile interview…”

The video of the interview resurfaced on social media, and many people do see it as damning evidence that Lauer was fundamentally on the side of the attackers.