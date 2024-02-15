Cops Pull DJ Khaled Over in Golf Cart

DJ Khaled was pulled over by police while driving a golf cart around his Miami neighborhood. TMZ reports that a motorcycle officer stopped the music producer, and he ended up talking to the police.

Even though there is no word on why Khaled was pulled over, the outlet did point out some things, including the fact that Khaled was not wearing a seatbelt. In addition, Khaled was barefoot, and in one picture they obtained, he is holding a phone while one hand is on the steering wheel.

TMZ reportedly contacted police but didn't receive a reply, though they did add that whatever the issue was, it was minor. Khaled has engaged in activities related to recreational transportation in the past. A golf cart was also involved in the following incidents. He once got his golf cart temporarily stuck on a curb and imparted inspiration from the moment. He also cruised down the highway in another golf cart.

The golf cart enthusiast's run-in with authorities doesn't seem to be affecting his weekend plans. There are plans for Khaled to wave the green flag at the start of the Daytona 500 on Sunday as the 40-car field roars off Turn 4 toward the start-finish line, where the first of 200 laps is scheduled to begin. In the weeks to come, Khaled will also partner with Wendy's to promote the burger chain's "Wendy's Biggie Bag."

He got an official, press release-worthy welcome to Daytona International Speedway that includes, per Daytona Beach News-Journal: "We always love welcoming back our friends from Wendy's, and introducing DJ Khaled into the mix as our honorary starter just amplifies an already spectacular list of pre-race dignitaries," said Speedway president Frank Kelleher.

Among Kelleher's "spectacular list of pre-race dignitaries," which were previously announced, is Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who will serve as Grand Marshal, Miss America, Madison Marsh, who will act as pre-race pace-car driver, and Pitbull, who will perform at the pre-race concert. "I'm looking forward to seeing all the fans at the track and in the infield at the Wendy's activation. You won't want to miss it," Khaled said.