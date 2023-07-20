DJ Khaled and His Wife are 'Trying for a Girl'

DJ Khaled and his wife Nicole Tuck are thinking pink. After welcoming two sons together – Asahd, 6, and Aalam, 3 – the couple are ready to expand their family of four into a family of five, and this time they are hoping for a baby girl. The couple recently confirmed to Page Six that they are "trying for a girl."

"I can't even lie to you. We have been praying and trying for a girl," the musician told the outlet. Khaled and Tuck, who have kept private about the early days of their romance, officially became parents in October 2016 when they welcomed their son Asahd. They went on to expand their family just a few years later when little Aalam made his entrance into the world in January 2020, Khaled announcing his son's arrival at the time by sharing a picture of him high-fiving Dr. Jin, who helped deliver Aalam.

Khaled's statements to Page Six are not the first time he has indicated a desire to have a third child. Speaking to PEOPLE in April 2021, Khaled said, "I'm ready. I'm ready to go at it. Whatever God blesses us with, we be grateful." At the time, he also expressed his hopes for a girl, telling the outlet, "I would love for us to have another beautiful blessing and [my] two boys could have a sister. ... It's all in God's hands and, at the end of the day, we grateful and we enjoying this. Family is everything."

While the couple is now hoping to add a little girl to the mix, Khaled said he is dedicated to bringing his two sons up right. Addressing the ongoing discussions around "nepo babies" in the entertainment industry, the musician said he is already teaching his kids to work hard.

"The kids hang out with mommy and daddy every day and they see us work every day, so that's how you teach your kids how to hustle," he said. You bring them around greatness and you bring them around love. I let Asahd and Aalam know everyday that if they want sneakers I tell them daddy gotta work hard to continue to buy boxes and boxes."

The proud dad went on to add that he and his wife will always have their children's backs, sharing, "My kids are going to be good forever because mommy and daddy will make sure of that. That is what all mothers and fathers strive to do. But we also want them to be able to grow up and do whatever they want to do. Take the blessing to continue the legacy and take it to wherever they want to do cause we do everything for our kids."