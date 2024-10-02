Frankie Valli Addresses Health and Elder Abuse Concerns

Frankie Valli is shutting down fans' concerns after the 90-year-old crooner's recent performances with the Four Seasons went viral on social media. After footage of Valli's shows began circulating on TikTok, showing the musical icon appearing to struggle on stage, the nonagenarian assured fans he was doing well in a statement to PEOPLE.

"I know there has been a lot of stuff on the internet about me lately so I wanted to clear the air," he said in the Sept. 30 statement. "I am blessed to be 90 years old and still be doing what I love to do and as long as I am able, and audiences want to come see me, I am going to be out there performing as I always. I absolutely love what I do. And I know we put on a great show because our fans are still coming out in force and the show still rocks."

He continued that the Four Seasons sound has "always" been about "layering vocals and instruments," adding, "We use our 60 years of experience so we sound like the records. I sing, I have singers who sing, great arrangements....everything."

Valli continued of the speculation about his continued performing, "I get a chuckle from the comments wondering if someone forcing me to go on stage. Nobody has ever made me do anything I didn't want to do." The statement concluded, "I plan to be doing shows as long as I can, delivering that great Four Seasons sound. Like that line in Jersey Boys, I'm like that bunny on TV, that just keeps going and going and going. Chasing the music."

Valli's health came into question when videos on TikTok showed the singer appearing to struggle with singing and choreography during his hit "December 1963 (Oh What a Night)." One commenter called the footage "a tough watch," while another agreed it was "actually really scary." A third added, "Frankie blink once if you're safe."

Valli, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990 and the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 1999, turned 90 in May. He continues to perform with the Four Seasons and is scheduled to tour through April 2025.

In June 2023, Valli married former CBS marketing executive Jackie Jacobs, 61, marking his fourth marriage overall. Valli tied the knot with first wife Mary Delgado in 1958, and the two would stay married for 13 years until their 1971 divorce. Three years later, Valli married MaryAnn Hannagan, and they stayed together for eight years before their 1982 divorce. In 1984, he married Randy Clohessy, and their marriage lasted two decades before their 2004 separation.