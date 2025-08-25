Cops Called to ‘American Idol’ Judge’s Home in Middle of Night

One American Idol judge received quite a scare this past weekend when someone attempted to break into his home.

A 911 call was made just after midnight last Friday from the home of R&B legend Lionel Richie that a man successfully broke into Richie’s home, but was scared off by the security alarm.

The man was caught on security cameras at the property. A few blocks away near Wilshire Boulevard, police found and arrested the suspect 38-year-old Michael John Bond for suspicion of residential burglary. Police said Richie was home at the time of the incident.

A spokesperson for Richie told NBC that he “is grateful to police for the quick response and arrest, and that no one was injured. Nothing was taken from the home.”

Lionel Richie is one of the most famous and best-selling singers of all time, known for writing and singing many of the songs by the Motown group The Commodores as well as his own solo work.

Richie has won four Grammy Awards, including Song of the Year for writing Michael Jackson’s “We Are the World” and Album of the Year for his own Can’t Slow Down.

That album sported several classic songs, like “Stuck on You” and what is perhaps his most iconic song, “All Night Long.” He performed that song at the ending ceremony of the 1984 Summer Olympics.