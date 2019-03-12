Conor McGregor Sends Clear Message After Leaving Jail

Conor McGregor is sending a strong message following his arrest on felony charges of robbery and criminal mischief.

The 30-year-old UFC champion was released on bond from Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center late Monday night following his arrest by the Miami Beach Police Department earlier in the day, and he alluded to his arrest just being a bump in the road with a message sprawled across his shirt.

“When I say something is going to happen, it’s going to happen,” a quote on his shirt read. “McGregor is back.”

The Mixed Martial Arts star was taken into police custody at around 6 p.m. ET. on Monday, March 11 following an incident with a fan earlier in the day.

According to the Miami Beach Police Department, McGregor had left the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel at around 5 a.m. with a fan after the resort’s LIV nightclub closed. When the fan attempted to take a photo with the UFC champion, McGregor became confrontational and “slapped” the fan’s phone out of his hand and then “stomped on the victim’s phone several times, damaging it.” He then picked up the damaged device, valued at $1,000, and walked away with it.

The incident was allegedly caught on surveillance cameras, and McGregor was arrested Monday night at a Miami Beach home on North Venetian Drive at around 6 p.m. ET. He was charged with one count of robbery and one count of criminal mischief. The robbery charge carries a $7,500 bond while the criminal mischief bond was set at $5,000.

McGregor was released from jail after allegedly posting the $12,500 bond.

“Last evening Conor McGregor was involved a minor altercation over a cell phone that resulted in a call to law enforcement,” McGregor’s attorney said in a statement. Mr. McGregor appreciates the response of law enforcement and pledges his full cooperation.”

At the time of the altercation and his arrest, McGregor had been in Miami, where he rented a Versace Mansion, celebrating his mother’s birthday. His girlfriend, Dee Devlin, and their 1-year-old son, Conor Jr., were also in Miami.

The incident marks just the latest in a string run-ins with the law for the champion. In April of 2018, he was arrested he threw a moving dolly at a bus full of UFC fighters in Brooklyn, New York. He completed an anger management class and five days of community service just days before his most recent arrest.