Conor McGregor Photo With Stripper Resurfaces Amid Rita Ora Drama

A shot of Conor McGregor grabbing a stripper’s bikini-clad bottom has resurfaced after fans slammed him and Rita Ora for having a “date night,” despite being in a relationship with his long-time girlfriend.

The UFC fighter attended the British Fashion Awards on Monday representing Versace alongside Ora, so the pair sat next to each other during the ceremony.

Ora shared a few photos on social media of the pair goofing off and captioned the post “Date night.”

Followers slammed the pop singer for posing with McGregor, who has been dating girlfriend Dee Devlin for nine years. As they branded her “disrespectful” and a “w—,” some used the opportunity to point out the fighter’s past rendezvous with other women.

One commenter reposted a shot of McGregor enjoying a wild night in Last Vegas in 2013, posing with a stripper thrown over his shoulder and his hand grabbing her backside.

Still, much of the attention was focused on Ora, calling her out for being “a little too cozy.”

“You’ve got a fine Irish steak at home mate. No need to ruin it with a McDonald’s,” another user wrote, referencing Devlin. The couple also welcomed their first child in May.

But Ora’s single post doesn’t tell the whole story, a spokesperson for the singer insists.

“‘Date night’ is a figure of speech,” the rep said. “Rita also posted selfies with Donatella Versace as her real date and one with Jourdan Dunn as her date.”

Ora also fanned away the controversy by posting her first photo with long-rumored boyfriend Andrew Watt, who sources say has been her beau for more than a year.

She shared the black-and-white photo of herself and Watt on Instagram after the awards and captioned the snap, “Last night,” sandwiched between two red hearts.

❤️last night ❤️

“Rita has kept her relationship with him very private and out of the spotlight,” an insider told the Daily Mail of the pair. “This is the first time she has posted anything about him.”

McGregor didn’t speak out about the drama. Instead, he retweeted Ora’s “date night” snaps.