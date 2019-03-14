Conor McGregor Released on Bond After Arrest

Conor McGregor was released on bond after he was arrested in Miami Monday afternoon for allegedly breaking a fan’s cell phone after he left a Miami hotel in the morning.

Conor McGreggor posts bond and is released from jail four hours after he was arrested ⁦@nbc6⁩ pic.twitter.com/wK081F2v2w — Dan Grossman (@Dan_Grossman) March 12, 2019

McGregor was arrested around 6 p.m. ET. He posted bond and was released from Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center a few hours later.

The 30-year-old UFC star and a fan left the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel at around 5 a.m., after the resort’s LIV nightclub closed. The fan tried to take a photo with McGregor using his cell phone, but the fighter “slapped” the device out of the man’s hand and stomped on it several times, according to police. McGregor allegedly picked up what was left of the phone and walked away with it. The phone was valued at $1,000.

The incident was captured on surveillance footage and McGregor was arrested later in the day at a Miami Beach home he was staying at. He was charged with felony strong-armed robbery and criminal mischief.

According to The Blast, the robbery charge came with a $7,500 bond, and the criminal mischief bond was $5,000. The site published photos of McGregor after he left jail, wearing a T shirt that reads “When I say something’s going to happen, it’s going to happen.”

McGregor was reportedly in Miami with his girlfriend Dee Devlin, their son Conor Jr. and his family to celebrate his mother’s birthday. According to Business Insider, McGregor hosted the party at the Versace Mansion, where staying in a single room can cost up to $1,000.

“Last evening Conor McGregor was involved a minor altercation over a cell phone that resulted in a call to law enforcement,” McGregor’s attorney said in a statement to TMZ. “Mr. McGregor appreciates the response of law enforcement and pledges his full cooperation.”

The alleged incident happened just days after he finished an anger management class and five days of community service in New York as part of a plea deal from his infamous dolly-throwing incident after a UFC media event in April 2018. McGregor threw a moving dolly at a bus full of UFC fighters at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and the entire scene was caught on tape.

“He did full days at two organizations affiliated with churches in East New York and Brownsville,” McGregor’s attorney, Bruce Maffeo, told the New York Daily News after McGregor finished the requirements of his plea deal. “By all reports it was very positive and the people of the congregations appreciated his efforts.”

“It’s all good, God’s work,” Maffeo added. “Which I’m sure will translate to his next time in the octagon.”

McGregor has not fought since UFC 229 in October 2018, when he lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Photo credit: Getty Images