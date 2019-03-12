Conor McGregor Arrested: Mugshot Released by Miami Beach Police

Conor McGregor was arrested outside the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel early Monday morning for allegedly smashing a fan’s phone.Authorities have released his mugshot, showing the Mixed Martial Arts star looking straight into the camera.

The 30-year-old UFC champion was charged with felony strong-armed robbery and criminal mischief, according to Miami Beach police. The arrest report says McGregor and a fan left the resort just after 5 a.m., after the nightclub LIV closed.

The fan tried to take a photo with his cell phone, but McGregor “slapped” it out of the man’s hand. He then stomped on it several times, reports the Miami Herald.

According to police, McGregor picked up the phone and walked away with it. The phone was valued at $1,000.

The incident was caught by surveillance cameras, and McGregor was arrested later Monday after detectives investigated the case. They arrested him at a Miami Beach home on North Venetian Drive around 6 p.m. ET.

According to TMZ, McGregor is being held on $12,500 bail.

McGregor “was involved in a minor altercation involving a cell phone that resulted in a call to law enforcement,” his lawyer, Samuel Rabin, told the Herald. “Mr. McGregor appreciates the response of law enforcement and pledges his full cooperation.”

McGregor was reportedly in Miami to celebrate his mother’s birthday and rented a Versace Mansion for the celebration. His girlfriend, Dee Devlin, and son Conor Jr. were also in Miami.

The situation could have been much worse for McGregor if the incident happened just days earlier. TMZ reports that McGregor just recently finished his probation from his dolly attack case. He finished five days of community service in Brooklyn and an anger management class.

Back in April 2018, McGrregor was arrested after he attacked a bus full of UFC fighters following a UFC media event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. McGregor first tried to throw a metal barricade and trash can at the bus, but a member of his entourage stopped him. He then ran to a moving dolly, picked it up and threw it at the bus, breaking a window. The entire incident was caught on camera.

Although McGregor was arrested for the incident, UFC President Dana White did not suspend McGregor.

“Obviously, I’ve been telling you guys forever we had to wait until Conor’s stuff was handled in New York,” White told TMZ in August. “[That] got done. Obviously, it was very favorable for Conor. Time to roll.”

McGregor has a 25-4 MMA record and famously lost in a his first professional boxing match to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017. In October 2018, Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated McGregor at UFC 229.

Photo credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images