'Two and a Half Men' Fans Mourn Conchata Ferrell After Her Death

By Stephanie Downs

Conchata Ferrell, the actor who portrayed the beloved Berta on Two and a Half Men, has died at the age of 77. She reportedly passed away on Monday in Sherman Oaks Hospital in Sherman Oaks, California. Ferrell's death was a result of complications that she experienced following a cardiac arrest, per Deadline. In light of this sad news, many have flocked to social media in order to mourn the fan-favorite actor.

Ferrell was best known for her role as Berta on Two and a Half Men, a role which she held throughout the show's run from 2003 to 2015. The role earned her two Emmy nominations for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 2005 and 2007. Jon Cryer, Ferrell's former co-star on Two and a Half Men, released a statement about the actor's passing in which he noted just how much he'll miss her. “She was a beautiful human,” Cryer said. “Berta’s gruff exterior was an invention of the writers. Chatty’s warmth and vulnerability were her real strengths. I’m crying for the woman I’ll miss, and the joy she brought so many.”

Like Cryer, there are many who are currently mourning the loss of Ferrell. On social media, numerous users have paid tribute to the late star by sharing just how much they'll miss the humor and candor that Ferrell always brought to the screen.

Heartbreaking

As this fan noted, Ferrell's portrayal of Berta was one of their favorite parts about Two and a Half Men. Berta's no-nonsense nature made her a fan-favorite amongst many viewers. 

prevnext

She Had It All

Many other users pointed out that Ferrell was an all-around amazing talent. Not only did she have the comedic timing down, but she also helped make Two and a Half Men that much more special. 

prevnext

RIP

Ferrell's fans flocked to Twitter upon hearing the news of her passing. The tributes to the late actor have been filled with nothing but love. 

prevnext

So Charming

Fans couldn't help but pay tribute to Ferrell's acting abilities. As one user pointed out, she was so "consistently charming" anytime she was on TV. 

prevnext

Not Taking It Well

Understandably, many users are not taking the news of Ferrell's passing well. In fact, they're saying that her death is one more reason why 2020 has been such a difficult year. 

prevnext

Respect

As one fan put it, Ferrell was a "legend" onscreen. The actor's comedic chops clearly resonated with so many. 

prevnext
0comments

The Best

Based on all of the reactions to Ferrell's death, she will definitely be missed by so many. And as one fan very respectfully put it, "Rest easy."

prev
Start the Conversation

of