'Two and a Half Men' Fans Mourn Conchata Ferrell After Her Death

Conchata Ferrell, the actor who portrayed the beloved Berta on Two and a Half Men, has died at the age of 77. She reportedly passed away on Monday in Sherman Oaks Hospital in Sherman Oaks, California. Ferrell's death was a result of complications that she experienced following a cardiac arrest, per Deadline. In light of this sad news, many have flocked to social media in order to mourn the fan-favorite actor.

Ferrell was best known for her role as Berta on Two and a Half Men, a role which she held throughout the show's run from 2003 to 2015. The role earned her two Emmy nominations for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 2005 and 2007. Jon Cryer, Ferrell's former co-star on Two and a Half Men, released a statement about the actor's passing in which he noted just how much he'll miss her. “She was a beautiful human,” Cryer said. “Berta’s gruff exterior was an invention of the writers. Chatty’s warmth and vulnerability were her real strengths. I’m crying for the woman I’ll miss, and the joy she brought so many.”

Like Cryer, there are many who are currently mourning the loss of Ferrell. On social media, numerous users have paid tribute to the late star by sharing just how much they'll miss the humor and candor that Ferrell always brought to the screen.