Concerning Allegations About ‘NYPD Blue’ Star Revealed in Court Filing

More details are emerging about former NYPD Blue star Kim Delaney’s alleged 2022 hit-and-run. Now, she is accused of “slurring” her words and having “unsteady” balance while walking after the crash, at least per witness testimony in a new court filing that Us Weekly reports.

Delaney reportedly hit a man named Dzhamal Badalov while she was driving a black Mercedes and he was on a motorcycle. He sued Delaney for unspecified damages, despite her denying any wrongdoing.

A trial date has been set for January 12, 2026. Delaney was ordered to perform community service and complete a DUI class.

The witness, Ashlee Cartznes, said in court documents after Badalov filed new court documents related to the case and submitted her witness testimony. According to Cartznes, she was driving with her boyfriend as a passenger when she noticed the black Mercedes quickly approaching them before immediately switching to a new lane to avoid a collision with her car.

Cartznes said she noticed the driver slam on their brakes and stop in the middle of an intersection when the light was red and when the light turned green, Cartznes said she avoided getting near the other driver who continued to drive “erratically.” She said she noticed the crash between Delaney and Badalov, with Badalov being thrown from his motorcycle.

Cartznes said she pulled over to check on the motorcycle driver. According to her, Delaney appeared intoxicated, unable to walk properly, couldn’t focus her eyes, her balance looked unsteady, and she was slurring while attempting to speak. She also claims Delaney was barefoot.

Delaney starred as Detective Diane Russell on the ABC drama television series. She earned an Emmy Award for her role.

In May of this year, she was arrested on a charge of felony assault following an alleged domestic disturbance. Her partner James Morgan was also arrested following what the outlet called a “heated argument that turned physical,” per PEOPLE.