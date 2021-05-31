'Community' Star Mourns Loss of Mother

✖

Community star Yvette Nicole Brown lost her mother, Fran Hall, and the actress took to social media on Friday to share her grief over the death of her "sweet mama" at the age of 78. Brown shared several pictures of her mother, and wrote a tribute alongside one of the snapshots. "I am devastated. I don't have the words. Thankfully, my big brother does," she wrote. "I didn't share what my family was dealing with because it was too big. It still is—especially dealing with it so far away from home. I'm still processing how and why this had to happen now like this. I may never understand. But I trust His Will. That's all I know to do. Thank you for all the prayers. Sadly, God had other plans. I love you, my sweet mama. Always."

Brown shared a poem written by her brother in honor of their mother. "I had 2 say goodbye 2 my 1st love," he wrote. "Some1 who has seen me at my best & worse. My very own, personal angel from above. U walked with me thru my 1st steps. Its only right that I'm here 4 ur last breaths. I sit here by Ur bedside waiting 4 U 2 prepare 4 home. Im planning on being here so don't go alone. I don't have a lot 2 say as we talked everyday. I said all i ever wanted 2 say. I have no regrets beyond are journey in the realm is ending. I am eternally grateful 2 have shared it with u from my beginning."

Brown's friends and followers were quick to fill her replies with their condolences and words of support. "Oh Yvette. I'm so sorry for your loss," wrote actress Meredith Salenger. "What a lucky mama she was to have had you as her loving daughter. Hugs upon hugs. I'm around the corner if u want me to come be with you. Anything u need." Snowpiercer star Daveed Diggs wrote "I'm so sorry. Sending all the love in the world." Levar Burton also shared Brown's grief, writing "we love you and are holding your family in our hearts." Master of None star Lena Waithe also wrote "Keeping you and your family in my prayers. So sorry for your loss."

If you want a glimpse of my mom search the #MamaFran hashtag. Thru the years I’ve shared things she’s said and done that were insightful or hysterical. She was truly one of a kind. And shout out to the other #MamaFran’s I discovered too! ❤️ — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) May 30, 2021

Brown also called Fran a "tiny wonder" on Twitter and encouraged her followers to look through some of her old stories that she's told about her mom in the past online. "If you want a glimpse of my mom search the [Mama Fran] hashtag," she shared. "Thru the years I’ve shared things she’s said and done that were insightful or hysterical. She was truly one of a kind. And shout out to the other [Mama Fran’s] I discovered too!"