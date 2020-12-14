Common Ensures Stephen Colbert That His Abs From 'Sexiest Man Alive' Issue Weren't Photoshopped

✖

Rapper Common made PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive issue, where he showed off his abs in one photo. While on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last week, the 48-year-old Common said the abs were not Photoshopped, despite what Colbert thought. Common also discussed his relationship with comedian Tiffany Haddish, whom he started dating earlier this year.

Colbert joked that Common put his "torse where someone else's mouth is," and said he was "offended" by Common's physique. Common, who was born Lonnie Rashid Lynn, said that some members of his own team thought the abs were painted in. "That's real. That's the truth right there," Common said. "No Photoshop?" Colbert asked. "No Photoshop, man," Common replied as he shook his head. The "Glory" rapper joked that his daughter, Omoye Assata Lynn, "hated" that he was included in PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive issue. However, his mother and everyone else in his family "enjoyed it."

Later in the interview, Common discussed meeting Haddish and their relationship. The two were friends before they began dating. He said they first met at an Oscars party he hosted. "She was a lot more chill than the Tiffany Haddish that you see, like everywhere," Common said. "She was pretty quiet, taking things in. So, I was really surprised." Once he got to know Haddish though, he realized she was "not as chill" as she appeared that day. "She has a lot of energy," he said. "She's a true queen with a lot of heart," he added.

Haddish opened up about dating Common in an August appearance on Steve-O's Wild Ride podcast. "I’ve lost 20 pounds since I’ve been in this relationship. I feel more confident in me and it’s not him that’s doing it," Haddish said at the time. "I’m just way happier and it’s, like, knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back. It seems like he does anyways, and I love it. I love him."

When Haddish guest-hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show last month, she took some responsibility for the abs. "I helped him with those abs," The Kitchen actress said. "Now y'all can look but you can't touch alright? That's for me." Haddish said she also talked with the photoshoot's makeup artist to make the abs pop.

"I was like, let me talk to the makeup artist and I was like, 'This is how you fill it in and make the shades so he's got nice sexy abs,'" Haddish recalled. At first, Common thought push-ups would help, but she told him to stop. "I was like, 'Look, let me show you how to airbrush your abs in.' But no, he looks good. He looks good."