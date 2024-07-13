Comedic Actor Dinky Doo Jr. Has Died, Family Says

The comedy world is mourning the loss of Dinky Doo Jr. The actor's family confirmed his death on his official Facebook page, though no cause of death was listed. He was 63.

Doo's daughter, who was not named in the death notice or media reports, says he died on July 2 at 7:20 a.m. local time in the Philippines. "Family, Friends, Brethrens... This is his daughter speaking. I'm here to inform you that daddy is gone," she wrote in a translated message," the notice read. "Please, all your prayers to my father and family for him to rest peacefully would be very appreciated. Like daddy would say, Thank God for everything that is happening."

Jeremiah Clarion, who GMA News Online says is Doo's son, wrote on Facebook," See you in 1000 years, Daddy Dinky Doo [prayer hand emoji] All the goodness and lessons you instilled in me will remain etched in my heart and mind. Thank you very much for everything, Daddy. [prayer hand emoji] I love you so much."

According to Doo's Facebook profile, a funeral service was held in Quezon City, Philippines. Loved ones shared photos and videos from the service on Facebook.

PhilStar cites several highlights in Doo's filmography, including Inday Inday sa Balitaw, Small and Terrible, Bala at Lipstik, and Sayo Lamang.