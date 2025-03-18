Comedian Shot Dead After Recently Receiving Threats: What We Know About Gold Dagal’s Death

A controversial stand-up comedian known for tackling taboo subjects through his provocative performances was fatally gunned down in Pampanga, Philippines, sending shockwaves through the country’s comedy community. Gold Dagal, whose bold material often targeted religious institutions and social issues, was killed on March 15, according to multiple sources.

The comedian had reportedly been receiving death threats prior to his murder, particularly after performances that included jokes about the Iglesia ni Cristo, a powerful religious organization in the Philippines. Non-profit organization Project Jade confirmed Dagal’s death on their Facebook page with a tribute that highlighted both his comedic style and activism.

“Rest in power, Gold,” the group wrote. “To many, Gold was a comic with crude humor. But to us, he’s one of the few people who stood up against human rights violations and indoctrination. Hustisya para sa’yo, Gold. Salamat sa suporta mo sa Project Jade. Pahinga ka na,” as reported by Philstar.

In a heartbreaking statement on Facebook posted on March 15, Dagal’s mother, Jocelyn Cruz, directly addressed what she believes was the motive behind her son’s killing. “Why this happened? I know those he offended with his jokes during one of his stints in his stand-up comedy shows, had planned to end his life like how they constantly threatened.”

Cruz didn’t mince words about who she believed was responsible, claiming that “people who claim to be closest to God” orchestrated her son’s murder. “They are a bunch of cowards who cannot defend themselves and their faith, which was put in question thru his dark humor,” she continued in her emotional post.

The grieving mother explained that her son’s comedy “involved making light of subjects that are generally considered serious, taboo, or distressing, which served various psychological and social functions.” While acknowledging she had cautioned him that “engaging in such dark humor can alienate or offend others,” she maintained that religious extremists were behind the crime. “They killed my son, whom I raised to be good and smart and who is always handsome,” Cruz concluded in her tribute.

Fellow comedian and lawyer Edward Chico also expressed his shock and grief over Dagal’s death. “Who would have thought he would be shot dead simply because he was a comedian? But in this age of social media, this is the state in which we live,” Chico wrote in a social media post.

While noting that it would be “premature to make any conclusion” about the motive, Chico suggested that “the ordeal he went thru when he went viral should spark discussion about free speech.” He further reflected on the purpose of comedy, stating: “Comedy does not normalize those that shouldn’t be, as you always insist. It is not the root cause, but merely a reflection of the absurdities of what you all think about and believe in. That’s why you find jokes funny.”

As of publication time, law enforcement authorities have not released detailed information regarding the investigation. Philstar reported that they had reached out to Pampanga Police but had not received a response.