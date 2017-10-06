‘Last Comic Standing’ Comedian Ralphie May Dead at 45

Comedian Ralphie May, best known for NBC’s Last Comic Standing has died at the age 45.

The Blast confirms that May passed away Friday in Las Vegas, Nevada. The night before, he performed a set at Harrah’s Hotel and Casino.

TMZ reports that May died at his private residence Friday morning, after a battle with pneumonia for 6 weeks. He died of cardiac arrest.

With his “No Apologies” tour on the Las Vegas strip, the Tennessee-native became one of the most popular comedians in America thanks to his raw, edgy and uncensored comedy. Since his debut on season one of Last Comic Standing in 2003 and finishing as a runner-up, audiences couldn’t get enough of the larger than life comedian.

His personal life took a few hits though. In 2012, May revealed he almost died after contracting pneumonia on a cruise ship. He later suffered a pulmonary embolism.

“I was afraid if I had gone to sleep, I wouldn’t have woken up,” May told AJC.com. “People say at the end of your life, the happy moments flash before your life. I was so close to death and I felt regret. I put my career before my babies and wife. I compromised my health. I should have been in a hospital instead of a ship.”

In 2015, he and wife Lahner Turner also a comedian, filed for divorce. May was devastated by the split and the ensuing custody battle over their two children.

May starred in four record-breaking one-hour Comedy Central Specials, two Netflix specials, and most recently he filmed an episode of Inside Amy Schumer.

Photo credit: Twitter / @theblast / Facebook, Ralphie May