Award-winning British comedian Rachel Jackson has been identified as the woman in a viral airport meltdown video that shows her citing Titanic and White Lotus while being arrested at Nashville International Airport last August. The 37-year-old performer, who describes herself as “blessed with beauty and rage” on social media, became confrontational after entering a Delta Airlines lounge without authorization. Staff members reported to police that Jackson appeared to be “high” when officers arrived to investigate.

The situation escalated quickly when officers attempted to remove Jackson, who was wearing Gucci sunglasses and holding a bowl of chicken soup. “No, I’m not,” she responded when told to stop and listen, leading to further conflict. “How dare you put your hand on me,” she protested after officers informed her she had been denied boarding.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Edinburgh-born comedian, who relocated to Tennessee “for love” in 2023, then launched into a pop culture-infused tirade. “I will only go on the captain’s orders because I’ve seen Titanic,” she declared. “I am Titanic, I am White Lotus… get your f—ing hands off me.”

During the encounter, Jackson demanded officers “back the f— off” and shouted, “Get your hands off me while I drink my water! You’ve got to be ready to go in 60 seconds.” The situation deteriorated as she resisted arrest, “frantically screaming for help” while being pressed against the wall.

Jackson’s credentials include appearances in Still Game and Outlander, as well as writing and starring in the BBC Three mini-series Bunny Boiler. She also starred alongside Dr Who’s Karen Gillan in The Party’s Just Beginning and earned recognition in the UK comedy scene, receiving a nomination for best new comedian at the Scottish Variety Awards.

The incident began when Jackson attempted to access the Delta Airlines lounge without proper credentials and escalated after she demanded $10 from officers to enter a smoking lounge before her scheduled flight to London. Officers were eventually forced to physically remove her from the premises, with body camera footage showing her continuing to struggle as they attempted to place her in a police vehicle, insisting she “won’t go in” and “won’t go to jail.”

Ironically, Jackson appears to be incorporating the incident into her upcoming work. Express reports she’s developing a comedy show titled American Horror Story, described on TikTok as being about “the time award winning Scottish comedian Rachel Jackson moved to Tennessee for love but instead lost her mind.” The show is scheduled to premiere at the Glasgow International Comedy Festival in March 2025.

Jackson was ultimately charged with disorderly conduct following the Aug. 15, 2023 incident. Representatives have not responded to requests for comment about the recently released footage, which has accumulated more than a million views on YouTube alone.