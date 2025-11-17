Comedian Admits to Huge Faux Pas on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Hannah Berner will never forget the moment she broke the “number one rule” of “humanity” while performing on stage.

The comedian and Summer House alum, 34, recalled the awkward moment during an Oct. 27 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show when asked about her worst onstage moment.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Once I got in trouble cause I’m just like, you say anything that comes to mind,” Berner began. “And I saw a girl in a babydoll dress with her hand on her stomach. And I did like the number one thing you’re not supposed to do.”

“No!” host Kelly Clarkson gasped in response, as Berner continued, “No in humanity, this is like the number one rule to not do. And it just, I was like, ‘Are you preg—’ As I said it, the audience was like, ‘No.’”

Play video

“And she looked at me and she was like, ‘No,’” she continued. “And you know when the heat in your head gets so [intense]. And the whole rest of the set I was just repeating it like, ‘Was it as bad as I think it — yeah, it was. That was as bad as I thought.’”

The former Bravo star then defended her initial question by telling Clarkson the audience member’s skin just happened to be “glowing,” joking, “Like, she was asking for it. …She was literally like gorgeous! One out of 10 times you get a good laugh.”

Berner, who is currently on her None of My Business comedy tour, told PAPER in an interview published Nov. 10 that she “didn’t discover comedy until later in my 20s.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 20: Hannah Berner is seen outside God’s Love We Deliver 2025 Golden Heart Awards at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on October 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Aeon/GC Images)

“I had a lot of memories to make fun of,” she told the outlet. “I also talk about certain issues or insecurities that aren’t any of my business.”

The Giggly Squad star noted that while touring her solo stand-up act “can get lonely,” she also finds it “extremely fulfilling,” adding, “It’s surreal performing stories and bits that started in my notes app and now can make a whole theater laugh.”

“I truly love stand-up because I love taking up space and that I can’t look at my phone for a full hour,” she shared, adding that she does plan on branching out into acting in the future.”I get bored easily so I’ve started auditioning,” Berner said. “I never like being put in a box so acting might be my next adventure.”