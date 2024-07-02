Hannah Berner Reflects on Comedy Career Ahead of New Netflix Special: 'It's Been Pretty Wild' (Exclusive)

Comedian Hannah Berner is getting her very first Netflix special, and she reflected on her comedy career while speaking with PopCulture.com. Filmed at The Filmore in Philadelphia, the hour-long special, We Ride At Dawn, is set to release on July 9 only on Netflix. She will soon be among the many comedians to have a special on the platform, along with Matt Rife, Taylor Tomlinson, Nate Bargatze, John Mulaney, Kevin Hart, Iliza Schlesinger, Chris Rock, and many more.

The Dream Date host told PopCulture that having a Netflix special is "crazy because I feel like as a comic, it's like the big goal is one day I'll get a Netflix special. So it honestly is hard to comprehend, but I'm so proud of this hour, I'm so proud of material. I've been touring it for over six years, so it's kind of a celebration of, I guess, all the work I've put in. And to be able to have it on Netflix where everyone can see it is just the best. And it's been a long time with the editing and all the details of it. So, I am ready to let go and let God and let the world see it."

(Photo: Caribou)

It's certainly been a long time coming for Berner, who's been in the game for several years now. Thanks to social media, and TikTok especially, the Summer House alum been starting to gain the recognition she so rightfully deserves. It wasn't easy, though, as she admitted that comedy is "very intimidating."

"It's very hard to break into, especially as a woman, because there's just so many gatekeepers and spaces you don't necessarily feel comfortable," Berner explained. "So I actually always loved standup, but I really wanted to be a professional tennis player. That's all I wanted. And then I played tennis for University of Wisconsin, and then I felt burnt out and I felt like I had a creative side to me, but I never thought you could make money being funny. And then, with the internet, I was able to start tweeting and start making funny sketches, and I realized, oh, people like my stuff."

(Photo: Caribou)

"So it was a really gradual, slow thing. I just enjoy creating, and this makes me happy," she continued. "I never imagined, especially in this short span of time, to have a special on Netflix. So it's been pretty wild, the ride."

It is not easy breaking out into anything in the entertainment business, but Hannah Berner has definitely been taking over the comedy world as of late. It helped that she starred on Bravo's Summer House from 2019 to 2021, after which she really started taking off, but as with anyone, she had to work hard for where she's gotten.

When asked about advice she would give to aspiring female comedians, Berner said, "I think if you are doing late-night spots and it's not... The vibes aren't good, or you don't feel welcome, it doesn't mean you're not funny." She continued. "It's just you're not in the right place. And to definitely take advantage of finding a community of people who do support you, who do get you. Posting online, and that you don't have to do anything the old-school way anymore. And if you're funny, people will eventually laugh. You just have to not give up on yourself."

We Ride At Dawn premieres on Tuesday, July 9 only on Netflix.