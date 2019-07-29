Cole Sprouse Steps out for First Time Since Lili Reinhart Breakup

Actors Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart were reported to have split earlier this month, and Sprouse was seen for the first time since their breakup was reported when he arrived at the Vancouver airport on Sunday, July 28.

The 26-year-old was wearing a graphic t-shirt under a pinstriped blazer along with sunglasses and a baseball cap and flashed a thumbs-up for photographers along with a smile.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Photos of Sprouse can be seen here.

Both Sprouse and Reinhart are currently filming the CW’s Riverdale in the Canadian city, with Sprouse reportedly returning to the Great White North after a trip to London for a friend’s wedding. Reinhart was also spotted at the Vancouver airport one day prior to Sprouse, though the 22-year-old was leaving on a departing flight.

Reports about their breakup began circulating after the two appeared to keep their distance from each other at San Diego Comic-Con, Us Weekly writing that “multiple sources” confirmed the split. Though neither Sprouse nor Reinhart has directly commented on the rumors, Reinhart seemed to address them with a tweet over the weekend raising her eyebrow at quoted sources.

Don’t believe everything you read on the internet, kids. And news sources should try a little harder to be less vile. “Reliable sources” can kiss my ass.

🙏🏻 — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) July 25, 2019

Sprouse and Reinhart previously addressed the speculation on Instagram when they released their joint cover of W magazine, which they had shot a few months prior, with Reinhart writing, “BREAKING: A reliable source has confirmed that none of you know s—.”

“UNPRECEDENTED: Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart consume the flesh of ‘reliable sources’ to fuel their bacchanalian sex cult,” Sprouse added in his own post.

The two actors were adamant about being interviewed separately for the feature, which caused the author to speculate on a possible split, though Reinhart explained in the piece that the decision was due to the fact that the stars want to be sure they have their own identities.

“We’re not fighting with the idea that people group us together, but we are paired up a lot,” she said. “We’re acknowledging that we’re in a relationship, but it’s a small part of who we are as people. We want our own separate identities.”

“Lili is an incredibly talented individual who speaks for herself and deserves her own voice box in every single way,” Sprouse added. “That alone is justification enough for me to do it like this. I don’t think we’re weaving two different narratives here.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Michael Kovac