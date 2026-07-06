Cody Simpson Reveals Major Health Struggles

Australian actor and singer Cody Simpson has spent the majority of his music career as a pop and R&B artist. But after recent struggles, he may be singing the blues.

Last week, Simpson revealed to his nearly 5 million Instagram followers that he’d recently suffered two injuries that will have him sidelined for a few months.

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“The universe is serving it to me this year,” Simpson began a recent Instagram post. “An update on where I’ve been: I’ve been on and off vocal rest for close to 3 months trying to heal a damaged vocal cord. We decided to operate to aid the recovery, then I dislocated my knee rehearsing for a new music video and we had to push surgery back to let my knee settle.”

Simpson, 29, has been promoting an upcoming album, his first since 2022. Two songs: “Baby Blue” and “When It Comes to Loving You,” were released earlier this year and fans have been anticipating the release of both the full album and the idea of a potential tour.

The idea of any tour or potential concert dates or live performances now seem bleak.

“I can’t walk or talk for some time now, and no singing or dancing for months to come. I’ve been pushing my body and mind for years now non-stop and I’m taking time to reflect and understand this for what it is: forced rest,” Simpson continued in his Instagram post.

“The album and live shows have to wait, but I’ve got some work to share while I’m down for the count. You can’t hold me down! I’ll be back stronger.”

Simpson, whose ex-girlfriends include Miley Cyrus, Kylie Jenner and Gigi Hadid, concluded his social media post by adding: “FYI, we still shot the music video.”

A video of a doctor discussing the vocal cord injury with Simpson, and footage of his knee injury, were included in the former Dancing with the Stars contestant’s Instagram post.

Here’s hoping Simpson has a full and speedy recovery.