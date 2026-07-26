Radio Legend Patricia Greene Has Died

A radio icon has sadly left us.

BBC News reports that Patricia Greene, a mainstay on one of the world’s longest-running programs, has died. Her date of death was July 9; she was 95.

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Greene has helped soundtrack radio listeners for decades, mainly as Jill Archer on The Archers. The BBC Radio 4 show is the longest-running scripted radio drama, launching in 1951 and airing more than 20,000 episodes.

Promotional image for ‘The Archers’ featuring Patricia Greene (Credit: BBC Radio)

The actress joined the show in 1957 and never looked back. She voiced Jill since then, first appearing as a short-term love interest for Phil Archer (Norman Painting) before the producers decided that the two should marry.

Jill’s official character bio reads: “Tough and determined, Jill brought up four children at Brookfield while supplementing the family income with bed and breakfast, selling eggs and honey and at one point running a craft studio…

“… Jill was married to Phil for 52 years until his death in 2010. She now enjoys the company of dapper Leonard Berry (Paul Copley) who can often be found at Brookfield where Jill returned to in 2015. There Jill dispenses cake, roast dinners and frankly expressed opinions.”

It unclear how The Archers will address Jill’s status following Greene’s passing. The character last appeared in a late 2025 episode.