Coco Pulls Off Wild Yoga Pose While Kissing Her Daughter

Coco Austin already has her 1-year-old daughter Chanel practicing yoga as the two were photographed for Instagram in a wild pose that made for an adorable photo.

Alittle late night #Acroyoga with @babychanelnicole and @angelbabynaz ..We get inspired all hours of the day A post shared by Coco (@coco) on May 16, 2017 at 11:29am PDT

The blond bombshell shared the snap with the caption: “A little late night #Acroyoga with @babychanelnicole and @angelbabynaz…We get inspired all hours of the day.”

The jaw-dropping image shows the Ice & Coco star in perfect balance while being hoisted off the ground by her sister, who is lying on the floor supporting Coco with her feet. While holding her body completely horizontal, the TV personality lays a smooch on her daughter, who is also being held by Coco’s sister.

Many of Coco’s adoring fans took to the comments section on her Instagram post to express how impressed they were with the crazy yoga stunt.

“Damn girl! Between you and your sister, you both got some serious muscles!” one fan wrote.

“Love seeing your poses – this is by far the best one. Too cute!” another commented.

This isn’t the first time that Coco and her 16-month old daughter Chanel Nicole have performed yoga poses. They are actually part of a “Mommy and Me” yoga class and like to wear coordinating outfits while getting some exercise.

“I’ll find a cute little outfit [for Chanel] and I’ll go shopping on the Internet to find [something that matches],” Coco said while talking to People.

“[Chanel’s] now starting to become a shoe freak herself. I think she probably has about 100 pairs of shoes,” the mother of one said. “Matching outfits, we got a good, like, 50-pair set.”

Coco’s fans will likely be seeing a lot more of her and Chanel doing yoga as the 38-year-old recently revealed that she is possibly getting another reality TV show. She spoke out about starring in a new series back in April during an interview with Hollywood Life.

“Women need to talk, women need to open up and have the conversation, and I’m here for it and there for them,” Coco said. “It has to do with a mommy show, about women, taboo subjects, and all that good stuff!”

Part of what Coco Austin wants to show in her reality series would be her best motherhood moments and child-rearing techniques.

“I get questions like crazy on my website. [Moms] want to know my fitness regime and what diapers I use on Chanel and you know, every little detail,” she said. “So not only do I write a baby blog about my journey with [Chanel], but it’s just an overwhelming response!”

