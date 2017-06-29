Coco’s New Designer Swimsuit Is Truly A Sight To See

Coco Austin is showing off her curvy bod in an all-new designer swimsuit. The 38-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Wednesday night to unleash two skin-filled pics.

When its a 107 degrees out ..A swimsuit becomes your attire for the day 👙 #ArizonaHeat A post shared by Coco (@coco) on Jun 14, 2017 at 2:19pm PDT

The blond bombshell captioned the first pic: "When its (sic) 107 degrees out... A swimsuit becomes your attire for the day #ArizonaHeat."

The snap shows the mother of one sporting a Moschino one-piece that put her ample cleavage on full display. The black swimsuit featured the brand's trademark chain detailing and hugged her enviable waist. Coco was pictured flashing a smoldering expression at the camera while seated on a plush red ottoman.

Up Next: Coco Pulls Off Her Most Challenging Yoga Move Yet, Reveals It On Instagram

The wife of rapper Ice-T was clearly liking her look as she took to Instagram once again to share another picture in the daring swimsuit. Her second snap was a promotional post to give a special shout out to one of her fave companies FabFitFun.

Coco shared the pic with the caption: "I got my Summer @fabfitfun subscription box in the mail! #fabfitfunpartner Its like Xmas in June! For those that don't know what that is... You get tons of products valued over $200 but u can get it for $39... just go to FabFitFun.com and put the code in 'CocoLive.' You get stuff like a gemstone necklace, #Cargo bronzer, eye smoother, post workout massage oil, awesome #Avenue sunscreen. The list goes on... My favorite is the #MichaelStars sarong called the Ruana it fits any body size BTW."

When Coco isn't sharing swimsuit pics on Instagram, she is usually gushing about her adorable baby girl Chanel Nicole. Earlier this year, she spoke with AOL about Chanel's personality saying that she is a mix between her and her husband.

More: Coco Austin Channels Her Inner Poison Ivy In See-Through Green Mesh Jumpsuit

"It's weird, because she has a different personality when she tries to act like me and then she totally has a different personality when she acts like Dad," she said.

Photo Credit: Getty / Valerie Macon