CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo, Brother of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Reveals He Has Coronavirus

CNN’s Chris Cuomo has tested positive for coronavirus, he revealed Tuesday, after experiencing “fever, chills and shortness of breath.” The Cuomo Prime Time host, who is the brother of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, revealed he would continue to host his show from his basement, where he is quarantining, while he still feels up to it.

“In these difficult times that seem to get more difficult and complicated by the day, I just found out that I am positive for coronavirus,” Cuomo wrote in a message shared to Instagram and Twitter. “I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fevers, chills and shortness of breath. I just hope I didn’t give it to the kids and [wife] Cristina. That would make me feel worse than this illness!”

As he monitors and treats his symptoms, Cuomo will continue to be “quarantined in my basement” and will “do my shows from here.”

“We will all beat this by being smart and tough and united!” he concluded his note, which was met with well wishes from his many followers.

“Oh no! Speedy recovery to you,” one person wrote, as another echoed, “Praying for a speedy recovery!!!”

“Get well soon we need you!!” a third chimed in.

The CNN anchor has interviewed his brother a number of times about the COVID-19 response in New York, which has earned him an approval rating close to 90 percent in recent days. Just Monday, the two brothers went back and forth in brotherly banter as Chris grilled the governor on possible presidential aspirations.

“With all of this adulation you’re getting for doing your job, are you thinking about running for president?” Chris asked during Monday’s broadcast, as per The Hill. “No, no,” the governor responded.

“No, you won’t answer?” Chris asked before launching into hypothetical questions about a possible run for president being considered in the future, to which the governor responded, “No,” time and time again.

Photo credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM