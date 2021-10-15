‘Clueless’ Star Stacey Dash Reveals Past Addiction Issues

Clueless star Stacey Dash is opening up about a painful “secret” she says she’s been hiding from the public. The actress was one of the hottest commodities in the 90s but in her later career, she became known for her draw-dropping political stance and commentary. Now, Dash is revealing she was addicted to Vicodin.

Dash will be appearing on FOX’s Dr. Oz to discuss her trials. She admits to “taking 18 to 20 pills a day.” Dr. Oz was shocked, telling Dash, “That’s a lot,” to which she replied. “Yeah, I lost everything.”

One of the clips circulating online shows Dash chronicling her road to recovery. “I’m clean five years and in this five years, my greatest blessing is that not only have I been able to be honest with myself and become a better person — but I’ve been able to understand my parents and that they did love me and that they were doing the best they could and that they were just sick, they were addicted.”

She was also forced to confront homophobic statements she made five years ago, where she said that trans individuals should use the bathroom. At the time, Dash said it was an effort to “protect the children”. Now she says, “I’m not homophobic. I’m not racist. I was just angry and it benefited me.”

Dash rose to fame in the mid-90s, with her breakout role in the cult classic Clueless in 1995 as Dionne Marie Davenport. She also starred in the film’s television adaptation of the same name. Dash also has notable roles in the films Moving, Mo’ Money, and Renaissance Man.

She is also the cousin of hip-hop mogul Damon Dash. Damon has spoken out about his disagreement of Stacey aligning herself with certain political issues. Stacey is the mother of two adult sons.