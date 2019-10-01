Stacey Dash, ‘Clueless’ Star, Arrested for Domestic Violence

Actress Stacey Dash was reportedly arrested on domestic violence charges over the weekend. The Clueless star was taken into custody by police in Pasco County, Florida, where she is accused of attacking her husband, Jeffrey Marty. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that she is still in jail.

Dash and Marty reportedly got into a fight on Sunday night, and it escalated quickly. Police said they responded to a call at around 7:45 p.m. ET, though it is unclear who placed the call. When they arrived, they found that Marty had scratches on his arm, and he reportedly told them that Dash has been violent with him.

Marty claimed that Dash pushed and slapped her husband over their unknown domestic dispute. When police arrived, they took her into custody. The actress is being held on a $500 bail. It is unclear whether she intends to make this payment, as the sources noted people are often held for a 24-hour “cooling off” period in these kinds of incidents.



Dash and Marty are new to married life, having just tied the knot last year. They got married in a private ceremony in the spring, near their home in Florida. Marty is reportedly a lawyer, and keeps a generally low profile. He is Dash’s fourth husband.

Dash is an actress, best known for her 1995 starring role in Clueless, among other films. The 53-year-old star originally hails from The Bronx in New York. Her family has prominent ties in other industries as well, including online services and hip hop music.

Dash had three marriages before Marty, all with men in the entertainment industry. She has one daughter from her first marriage and a son from her relationship with singer Christopher Williams, whom she never married. In recent years, Dash has spoken openly about her personal issues throughout her life, including her history of being physically and emotionally abused.

In a 2016 interview with PEOPLE, Dash revealed that she was the victim of child molestation by a family friend. She also admitted that she was addicted to cocaine as a young adult, and said that some of her former romantic partners were abusive. In another interview with E! News that same year, Dash claimed that she once shot at an attacker during a sexual assault, scaring him off. She claimed this was her reason for supporting the Second Amendment.

Dash’s politically-charged rhetoric has gotten her in hot water in recent years as well. She changed from a Democrat to a staunch Republican in 2012, endorsing Mitt Romney’s presidential campaign and joining Fox News as a contributor for “cultural analysis and commentary.” In recent years, she has taken on social issues such as transgender rights, which she told Entertainment Tonight “infinge upon [her] rights too much.”

So far, Dash and her representatives have not commented on her arrest over the weekend.