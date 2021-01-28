Cloris Leachman's Cause of Death: What We Know

✖

Oscar-winner Cloris Leachman died Tuesday night at her home in Encitas, California, her publicist Monique Moss shared with Associated Press. She was 94 years old. Moss reported the Mary Tyler Moore Show actress's death was due to natural causes. She died in her sleep, according to TMZ, who first reported the news. Her daughter Dinah was by her side.

Leachman's manager Juliet Green confirmed the news with People, telling the outlet, "It's been my privilege to work with Cloris Leachman, one of the most fearless actresses of our time. There was no one like Cloris. With a single look she had the ability to break your heart or make you laugh till the tears ran down your face. You never knew what Cloris was going to say or do and that unpredictable quality was part of her unparalleled magic." Green continued, "She loved her children and her grandchildren ferociously. A lifelong vegetarian, she was a passionate advocate for animal rights. The family requests that any donations in her name be made to PETA or Last Chance for Animals."

Leachman's historic career lasted until she ultimately passed. She made her Broadway debut in 1947 with John Loves Mary as an understudy. In 1948, she quickly made the jump from the stage to the TV screen. As she began her budding career, she took on a series of live television roles on shows like Night Must Fall on The Ford Theatre Hour and the live anthology TV shows like Suspense, Kraft Theatre, Danger, and Matinee Theatre. Her most recent projects (Not to Forget and High Holiday) are either completed and waiting for release or in post-production. Details on the release date of either film are still unknown. The Last Picture Show star was known for her healthy lifestyle and claimed her commitment to making health-conscious decisions helped her in continuing to steadily work as she grew older. "I’ve always been sort of interested in health since I was a little girl. It’s just what I reach for," she told the AP in 2018.