Cloris Leachman, Emmy Award-Winning Actress, Dead at 94

Cloris Leachman, a legendary Emmy Award-winning actress known for her roles in The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Malcolm in the Middle, and Young Frankenstein, has died at the age of 94. According to The Wrap, Leachman's manager confirmed to the outlet that the actress passed away in her sleep at her home in California overnight. It is also reported that she died of natural causes, though an official coroner's report does not appear to have been released.

