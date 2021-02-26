Clive Davis Diagnosed With Bell's Palsy, Postpones Pre-Grammys Party

Music mogul Clive Davis has been diagnosed with Bell's palsy, and has decided to postpone his annual pre-Grammys party for this year. Davis has held the big event every year on the night before the major music awards show since 1976. According to Variety, he will still hold the party, it will just most likely happen in May, due to his recent diagnosis. The outlet also states that a representative for Davis stated that his spirits are high and that he is being treated with antibiotics and steroids. Davis is expected to make a full recovery within six to eight weeks.

Healthline explains that Bell’s palsy "is a condition that causes a temporary weakness or paralysis of the muscles in the face. It can occur when the nerve that controls your facial muscles becomes inflamed, swollen, or compressed. The condition causes one side of your face to droop or become stiff. You may have difficulty smiling or closing your eye on the affected side. In most cases, Bell’s palsy is temporary and symptoms usually go away after a few weeks.

The medical resource adds, "Although Bell’s palsy can occur at any age, the condition is more common among people between ages 16 and 60." Healthline also added that Bell’s palsy is named after Charles Bell, a Scottish anatomist. Bell was the first person to describe the condition.

Davis is far from being the first celebrity to suffer from Bell's palsy. Stars such as Angelina Jolie, George Clooney, Pierce Brosnan, Sylvester Stallone, and Katie Holmes have all been diagnosed with the illness in the past, according to LA Peer Health. Stallone is maybe the most notable star to have been affected by facial paralysis, as he was born with it due to birth complications. It is attributed as the cause for his unique speech-pattern and "crooked smile."

Here with the legend himself Clive Davis back in 2017 after he kindly endorsed my book. We are all wishing Clive a swift recovery from his diagnosis of Bell’s Palsy. I contracted it in the 90’s-thankfully it went away in a matter of weeks. The doctors say he should recover soon. pic.twitter.com/etmWoiNMbl — Matt Pinfield (@mattpinfield) February 25, 2021

In 2017, Jolie opened up to Vanity Fair about the many health issues she'd faced in recent years, including her fight with Bell's palsy. "Sometimes women in families put themselves last," she said, also revealing she developed high blood pressure, "until it manifests itself in their own health." Jolie went on to credit acupuncture for helping her make a full recovery from the paralysis illness.