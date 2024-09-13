Classic Rock Musician Behind Iconic Songs Dead at 86: Family Confirms Death of Herbie Flowers

The legendary bassist was known for his work with David Bowie, T. Rex, and others.

Herbie Flowers, the acclaimed bassist who worked with T. Rex, David Bowie, Paul McCartney, and many others, has died at 86. According to BBC News, Flowers is reported to have contributed to over 500 hit albums by the end of the 1970s, including the iconic bassline on Lou Reed's "Walk on the Wild Side" from Transformer.

Flowers' death was confirmed by his family in a statement on Facebook, though no cause was revealed as of publication. They defined him as a "beautiful soul" who touched lives through his music.

He was one of the founders of the group Blue Mink in 1969, charting with their debut "Melting Pot" and a follow-up in 1971 "The Banner Man." He'd go on to become one of the top session bass players, appearing on David Bowie's self-titled debut and Diamond Dogs in 1974. He also became a member of the final lineup of T. Rex before Marc Bolan's tragic death in 1977.

Bowie's estate released a statement after the passing made headlines. "His work with Bowie and associates over the years is too long to list here," the statement read. "Aside from his incredible musicianship over many decades, he was a beautiful soul and a very funny man. He will be sorely missed."