Cindy Williams' Death Mourned by 'Happy Days' Co-Stars Henry Winkler and Ron Howard

Henry Winkler and Ron Howard are among the many in Hollywood remembering their Happy Days co-star Cindy Williams, who died Wednesday at the age of 75. The actress, who also starred in the sitcom Laverne & Shirley, died in Los Angles following a brief illness, according to a statement from her children. "Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege," their statement read. "She was one of a kind, beautiful, generous and possessed a brilliant sense of humor and a glittering spirit that everyone loved."

Winkler, who played Fonzie on Happy Days opposite Williams' Shirley, paid tribute to his late friend and colleague in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "Cindy has been my friend and professional colleague since I met her on the set of Happy Days in 1975," he said. "Not once have I ever been in her presence when she wasn't gracious, thoughtful and kind. Cindy's talent was limitless. There was not a genre she could not conquer. I am so glad I knew her."

Ron Howard, who starred opposite of Williams in American Graffiti even before their time together on Happy Days, tweeted, "Her unpretentious intelligence, talent, wit & humanity impacted every character she created & person she worked with. We were paired as actors on 6 different projects. American Graffiti a couple of dramas & then Happy Days & Laverne and Shirley Lucky me. RIP, Cindy."

Michael McKean was another former co-star of Williams to share his memory of her. McKean, who played neighbor Lenny Kosnowski on the sitcom Laverne & Shirley, tweeted, "Backstage, Season 1: I'm offstage waiting for a cue. The script's been a tough one, so we're giving it 110% and the audience is having a great time. Cindy scoots by me to make her entrance and with a glorious grin, says: 'Show's cookin'!'. Amen. Thank you, Cindy."

Yvette Nicole Brown, who appeared alongside Williams when the late actress played Vivian in an episode of The Odd Couple, added on Twitter of the star's death, "I hate this so much. I just hate it! Oh how I loved Cindy Williams. When I was blessed to meet her on the set of [The Odd Couple] she was as lovely as I always imagined she'd be."