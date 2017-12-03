Cindy Crawford Shows off Her Best ‘Morning Dip’

Cindy Crawford started the last month of the year on the right foot with a dip in the pool. The bikini-clad 51-year-old supermodel shared a boomerang of herself taking a “morning dip.”

Morning dip 👙 @melissaodabash A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Dec 1, 2017 at 8:38am PST

On Friday, she posted the brief clip which shows her emerging from the water. She also tagged Melissa Odabash, who designed the blue bikini she wore.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Island time… A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Dec 2, 2017 at 7:22am PST

Since posting that photo, Crawford posted another photo from her island getaway. “On island time,” she wrote. She tagged show designer Sarah Flint.

On Saturday, Crawford also posted a throwback photo with the late Gianni Versace. Versace, who was murdered in 1997, would have turned 71 Saturday.

Honored to be included, @Voguemagazine! Best legs of all time — from Marylin Monroe to Tina Turner live on Vogue.com. 📸 @PatrickDemarchelier #repost A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Nov 26, 2017 at 3:16pm PST

Crawford has been sharing photos from her island getaway since Tuesday. She was also happy to be included in a recent Vogue list of the “Best Legs of All Time.”

In a recent interview with The Cut, Crawford admitted that getting older isn’t easy as a model.

“Sometimes I say for a shoot as I get older, ‘Look guys I have no idea what I’ll look like when I get up. I’ll wake up at 6, but I’m just saying you won’t want to shoot the close-up until after 9,’” she said. “You feel a little apologetic that you can’t deliver in the same way that you could when you were 20 or 25.”

Crawford continued, “Everything changes: your skin, your hair, and your body. I take care of myself but I know that I’m a 51-year-old woman. There are times when that’s hard and I’m also sure it’s hard for my sisters who aren’t models. I want to do my job well, and I want to deliver but I also know that what I have to offer now is different from what I had to offer at 25.”

Crawford is married to Rande Gerber and has two children, Presley and Kaia, who also work as models.

Photo credit: Instagram/@cindycrawford