Peek Inside Cindy Crawford’s $45M Beachside Malibu Home

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber sold their Malibu compound recently for a cool $45 million. Photos of the estate show just how beautiful it is, with incredible beachfront views and plenty of space for a family.

TMZ confirmed the sale last month. But while the two added few more millions to their fortunes, it was actually $5 million less than their asking price.

A buyer took the home of their hands just a few months after they bought a Beverly Hills estate for about $12 million. That home was previously owned by music producer and OneRepublic singer Ryan Tedder, TMZ reported in September.

The 52-year-old Crawford is best known for her modeling career, and now has her own Cindy Crawford Home Collection at Rooms To Go.

Gerber, Crawford’s second husband, is a businessman who famously worked with George Clooney on the Casamigos Tequila. In 2017, Clooney and Gerber sold the brand to Diago for $700 million. The deal could earn them up to $300 million more, depending on the brand’s performance over the next decade.

Crawford and Gerber have two children, 19-year-old son Presley Gerber and 16-year-old daughter Kaia Gerber.

Scroll on to take a look at the gorgeous compound.

The Outside

The compound covers 5,254 square feet, according to Trulia. It has four bedrooms and six bathrooms. Residents and visitors also have perfect access to the beach.

The Bathrooms and Bedrooms

The compound was built in 1944, but was renovated by Crawford and Gerber. The couple bought the home in February 2015. They originally asked for $60 million.

The Kitchen

Crawford and Gerber added new, modern bathroom features, including a soaking tub and vanity table. They also updated the kitchen to include a breakfast bar. There is also a special media room to entertain residents.

Outside Extras

The property covers three acres and includes a tennis court, fire pit, sp and pool. You also get panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean. Amazingly, the sale did not even include the entire lot the couple owns in Malibu.

They also have a nearby estate, and will keep a driveway and a couple of acres to expand the estate they live in, reports TMZ.

Beach View

Gerber and Clooney are close friends, and even owned vacation homes in Cabo, Mexico called Casamigos, the same name as their tequila brand. The friends built the homes right next to each other.

In April 2016, they sold the homes to a Mexican billionaire, TMZ reported at the time.

Spacious Living Room

Crawford and Gerber hit the red carpet last week to help honor Clooney at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Clooney received the American Film Institute’s 46th Lifetime Achievement Award.

Crawford stunned in a one-sleeved white dress.

Gorgeous Views from the Inside

Crawford and the 56-year-old Gerber celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary last month.

“20 years ago today, 2 amazing kids and this beautiful girl with her arms always holding on tight. Thank you for our life,” Gerber wrote in an Instagram caption.

Spiral Staircase

Their daughter, Kaia, is following in her mother’s footsteps in the modeling industry. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kaia said she would love to raid her mother’s closet.

“I just love all of her vintage pieces,” Kaia said. “She keeps a lot of her archival pieces. I’m waiting until I can pull those out one night.”

The Pool

Crawford recently told PEOPLE that the couple had trouble designing their first home together because they had different styles.

“Yeah, that was hard,” Crawford said in October 2017. “I definitely came from a more traditional aesthetic and he came from more of this, like, contemporary thing.”