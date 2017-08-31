Cindy Crawford Channels Marilyn Monroe in New Video

Cindy Crawford is an icon in her own right, but the model appeared to be channeling another beauty icon for a recent project, sharing multiple Instagrams of herself Tuesday appearing to channel the late Marilyn Monroe.

Going platinum. #BTS with the glam squad… A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Aug 22, 2017 at 8:03am PDT

In the first image posted, Crawford dons a white robe and a short platinum blonde ‘do as she sits in a chair for some hair and makeup touchups.

“Going platinum,” the mom of two wrote. “#BTS with the glam squad…”

She later shared a short clip of herself with the same look, sitting with her legs crossed as she tilts her head to show off her famous beauty mark. As Monroe was also known for her beauty mark, it only makes sense that Crawford would channel the late actress.

“Cindy who?” Crawford captioned the moment, along with a set of emojis referencing her red lips and beauty mark.

Cindy who? 💋• A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Aug 22, 2017 at 1:18pm PDT

Crawford recently opened up to Vogue as part of their 73 Questions series, dishing on topics like her marriage, her kids and the time Prince wrote a song about her.

The 51-year-old even sang a bit of George Michael’s “Freedom! ’90,” since she appeared in the track’s music video along with a slew of other supermodels.

