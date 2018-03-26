Ciara Proves Daughter Sienna Is Russell Wilson’s Mini-Me in Latest Photo Series

Let there be no doubt about it — Sienna Wilson is definitely Russell Wilson‘s daughter.

Over the weekend, mom Ciara shared a few photos of her and Wilson’s 10-month-old daughter, Sienna, taking a bath, revealing that the nearly 1-year-old looks exactly like her NFL star dad.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Sienna Says Happy Sunday Everybody! Smile!” Ciara captioned two adorable shots of Ciara showing off her two baby teeth in the tub.

Among comments filled with heart-eye emojis and “OMGs,” the “Goodies” singer’s followers gushed over the resemblance between baby Sienna and Wilson.

“She looks like Russ,” one person said.

“Too cute…lookin like her daddy,” another wrote.

“The splitting image of her Dad so beautiful,” one said.

“I love it when they get the two little teeth… Precious!!” someone else wrote.

“So stinking cute!” another said.

The mom of Sienna and Future Zahir (who she shares with rapper ex-boyfriend Future) just started sharing more photos of Sienna recently, perhaps due to the fact that she caught a lot of heat for a video she shared in July when Sienna was just 3 months old.

While vacationing in China, Ciara shared a video of her family tobogganing down the Great Wall of China, with Sienna strapped to Ciara’s chest and Future sitting firmly in Wilson’s lap.

Commenters instantly slammed the 31-year-old for taking her infant on the ride, with many writing that Sienna was too young for such an activity.

“Taking a baby on a Tobagon [sp]? Get a grip lady,” one user wrote.

“So irresponsible with an infant. Dumb celebrities,” added another.

“Honestly not trying to shame Ciara, but this was VERY dangerous. What if the thing had malfunctioned? Don’t believe people are trying to say she is a dumb parent, but it was a dumb decision, IMO,” noted a third.

However, others came to Ciara’s defense.

“There is nothing wrong with this and honestly taking risks and exposing your children to risks makes them stronger and more independent,” one person shared. “Let them liveee.”

In January, Ciara caught some flack for telling women to “level up” to attract husbands.

She shared a quote on Instagram from Pastor John Gray: “Too many women want to be married, but you’re walking in the spirit of ‘girlfriend.’”

The video of Gray preaching to women to act like a wife instead of a girlfriend, along with Ciara’s caption, “[Level Up]. Don’t Settle,” sparked a massive backlash from social media against the singer.

Later, she took to Instagram to defend herself and explain why she shared the controversial quote.

“I was once that girl wanting to be loved a certain way but was making the wrong choices. I found myself at my lowest moment. I was a single mom sitting at home, and then I realized that the perfect love I was looking for was how God loves me, how He wants me to be loved, and who He was calling me to be as a mom and a woman. Thats when I realized married or not married… I needed to love myself,” Ciara wrote, adding the hashtag #LevelUp.