Ciara Reveals 28-Pound Weight Loss in New Selfie

Ciara welcomed her third child, a boy named Win, with her husband Russell Wilson back in July (Ciara also shares 3-year-old daughter Sienna with Wilson, and a 6-year-old son named Future with her ex, rapper Future). Several months after welcoming her third baby, Ciara shared that she was partnering with Weight Watchers in order to lose some of the weight that she gained during the course of her pregnancy. On Monday, the singer gave an update on her weight loss goals, telling her Instagram followers that she has lost 28 pounds since going on the diet.

Ciara posted a selfie on Instagram, with her bright pink hairdo, to update her fans on her weight loss journey. She explained that she's lost 28 pounds since working with Weight Watchers. While she noted that she still has some work left to do as far as that weight loss journey is concerned, she is very proud of her progress thus far. The "Goodies" singer captioned the post with, "Super Proud of where I am starting off 2021! Down 28 pounds thanks to @WW!! This journey has been easy, stress free and fun! Especially juggling mommy life, work life, exercise, etc! The WW app has been a game changer! 20 more lbs to go!"

The mom-of-three announced her partnership with Weight Watchers in September 2020, per PEOPLE. She explained to the publication that despite juggling everything during a global health crisis, she's taking time for her own health and wellness thanks to the diet program. Ciara, who explained that she is working with a Weight Watchers coach, said about using the program's app, "The extreme way that I would approach my eating habits [before] is just unrealistic for me. I have too much to look after, and I'm also breastfeeding. I'm just getting started, but so far it's really fun." The entertainer went on to say that working with Weight Watchers helped eliminate some of the pressure that she felt to lose weight after welcoming her third child.

"For me, it gives me something to look forward to and makes it fun. I tried all kinds of things, sun up to sun down, and yes some of those things have worked, but they haven't been realistic for the long term at all," she said. "What I really love about this is I'm having fun while also learning how to develop really good eating habits. One of the ultimate goals is to have a good wellness lifestyle that's going to carry me through life."