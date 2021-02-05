Christopher Plummer's 'Knives Out' Co-Star Chris Evans Mourns 'Unbelievable Loss'

✖

Christopher Plummer, a legendary actor best known for his role in The Sound of Music, has died at the age of 91. The famous actor was in his Connecticut home at the time of his death on Friday and his family and longtime manager, Lou Pitt, were the ones to confirm the news. Chris Evans, who starred with Plummer in one of his more recent blockbusters, Knives Out, is now reacting to the devastating news, even revealing one of his favorite memories from when the two were on set together.

"This is truly heartbreaking," the Captain America actor tweeted. "What an unbelievable loss. Few careers have such longevity and impact. One of my favorite memories from Knives Out was playing piano together in the Thrombey house between set ups. He was a lovely man and a legendary talent."

The statement from Plummer's family and manager was also a moving and emotional one, shining a light on the positive impact he had on the lives of many. "Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self-deprecating humor and the music of words," the statement read according to Deadline. "He was a National Treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots. Through his art and humanity, he touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come. He will forever be with us."

One of Plummer's final roles was the 2019 film Knives Out, which had a number of big names in the cast including Daniel Craig, Jaime Lee Curtis, Ana de Armas and Evans. "I loved it immediately," Plummer said in 2019 during an interview with Parade recalling the time he read the script for the movie. "I loved its irreverent darkness, and when it was finally done, I thought [director] Rian Johnson really made it move from one scene to the other beautifully. It was a very difficult thing to do, and he did it marvelously."

The film received critical acclaim and was nominated for multiple awards. As for the rest of Christopher Plummer's eight-decades-spanning career, it has been a long and successful one to say the least. In fact, he was one of the few performers to win an Academy Award, an Emmy Award and a Tony Award, considered the Triple Crown of acting. He also won a Screen Actors Guild Award and a British Academy Film Award.

Plummer won his Academy Award in 2011 (Best Supporting Actor) for his role in Beginners. In 2018, Plummer was nominated for the same award for his role in All the Money in the World, making him the oldest person to be nominated for an acting category at 88.