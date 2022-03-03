Christopher Meloni Reacts to ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Actor’s Death

Law & Order: Organized Crime star Christopher Meloni took to Twitter to honor the passing of actor Ned Eisenberg, who was Meloni’s costar on The Fanelli Boys and Law & Order: SVU. “I started with Ned in 1990 on The Fanelli Boys,” Meloni wrote. “Great actor.A singular voice.Always ready with a smile and a laugh.A beautiful gentle human being.” The actor died on Feb. 27 after a battle with two forms of cancer: cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma. He was 65 years old.

Meloni’s SVU costar Mariska Hargitay also took to social media to express her sadness over Eisenberg’s death. “My heart is so full of sadness over the loss of our dear, dear Ned Eisenberg. What a light and what a love. And such a first-rate actor, which pales next to him as a first-rate human. We will remember him always with his bright, mischievous smile and his wide-open heart. We love and miss you, Sweet Ned,” Hargitay wrote on Instagram.

Eisenberg starred in a recurring role on Law & Order: SVU as attorney Roger Kressler, making numerous appearances on the show from 1999 to 2019. He also has several previous cameos where he’s credited as playing Klein Rothberg and Jerry Kleinert and credits as other characters within the Law & Order universe.

Eisenberg’s wife, Patricia, confirmed the death to People Magazine in a statement praising the way her husband “bravely fought” his two diagnoses. “As Ned would say, he was attacked by two very rare assassins — cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma,” she said. “Over the course of two years, he bravely fought the cancers in private while continuing to work in show business to ensure that his medical coverage paid for himself and his family.” Ned and his wife Patricia share one son together, Lino.

The actor’s former friend and co-worker Craig Dorfman commended his late friend saying he “was one of the kindest and most talented actors with whom I ever worked.” He adds, “he will be missed.”

Aside from Law & Order, Eisenberg’s other TV credits include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Mare of Easttown, Little Voice, The Good Wife, Person of Interest, 30 Rock and White Collar. He also starred in the films Million Dollar Baby, Flags of Our Fathers, Limitless, Last Man Standing, Won’t Back Down, Asher, and The Exterminator.